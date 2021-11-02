Accra Fashion Week Announces 5th Anniversary Extravaganza

Some designs displayed by models at a previous AFW event

Accra Fashion Week, one of Ghana’s biggest fashion week events has announced it would be celebrating its 5th anniversary with extravagant exhibitions in December.

This is scheduled to take place from December 10 to 12, 2021 at Memory Lane Park, Airport Accra.

The Accra Fashion Week was established in 2016 and had since gone on to become one of the acclaimed fashion industry events in Ghana and the Africa continent.

The upcoming celebration will add up to the usual excitement in December as part of the many festivities during the holiday season.

Some of the nation’s most celebrated designers/brands will take to the stage to showcase their latest designs at the celebration.

Among them are Nallem Clothing, Yvonne Ex, Red Cotton Boutique, Bri Wireduah, Mikoko Deluxe, and designs by FashionGhana alongside brands from over 10 other nations.

Fashion spectators will be granted the opportunity to also experience shows by foreign brands such as Clavon Leonard from the USA, Impari Moda from Germany, D’Marsh Couture from Jamaica, Mark Johnson from the UK amongst others.

The event will take on a twist to its usual structure merging a cocktail-style atmosphere with extravagant runway fashion shows.

This is all in celebration of a very successful 5 year run for the organizers of Accra Fashion Week.

Organisers in a statement promised, the Accra Fashion Week will return to its twice a year schedule in 2023.

By Francis Addo