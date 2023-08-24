‘No Maritime Attack In 2 Years’

Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu

With the current spillover of terrorism from the Sahel regions, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu has disclosed that the country’s maritime borders have not recorded any terrorist attacks and threats in the past two years.

Addressing journalists at a press launch of the 3rd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) in Accra, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu indicated that the Naval Command over the years has implemented pragmatic measures that seek to address issues surrounding maritime security and sustaining a safe and secure maritime domain, focused on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea.

However, he said the country in 2020 recorded six attacks from its vulnerable tuna vessels, with not less than 11 sailors kidnapped and released upon ransom payment.

“Since these attacks, we have not recorded any threats or attacks in 2021 to 2022, be it kidnapping or other forms of attacks. And this can be attributed to the strategies implemented by the Naval Command together with its supporting partners,” he added.

The Navy Chief said the command has recorded some insurgencies this year in some neighbouring countries, with a few being terrorism-related in their border areas.

In an effort to combat the incessant terrorist attacks within Africa’s maritime borders, the Navy Chief announced that this year’s IDEC conference, scheduled to take place between August 29-30 at the Burma Hall, will assemble African maritime industry players to deliberate on possible measures to secure the borders from future and current threats.

Themed, “Consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea: The role of stakeholders in sustaining safe and secure maritime domain,” the two-day conference will gather Regional and International Chiefs of Naval Staff to address the critical issues surrounding maritime security on the continent.

Expressing the importance of cyber security measures in African navies, Rear Admiral Yakubu stated that “Advancement in onboard systems and rapid digital transformation require African navies to implement measures to safeguard their systems and operations. However, there is a need for African countries to enhance their efforts in the area of cyber security.”

He pointed out that the Ghana Navy recognises the potential of Africa’s blue economy and its ability to address economic challenges on the continent.

“The blue economy offers solutions to numerous economic challenges in Africa if properly harnessed. To realise its potential, we must ensure that our maritime space is safe and secure for business and shipping,” he stressed.

The Chairman of Planning Committee, IDEC, Commodore Prosper Mensah Kwame Modey, indicated that the two-day conference and exhibition would showcase cutting-edge technologies in maritime security and foster strong resolutions and recommendations to overcome the daunting challenges facing Africa’s blue economy.

The event brings the world’s leading defence suppliers to Accra for communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions, and vessels among other key solutions vital for further strengthening the maritime defence capabilities of African navies.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke