No Political Party, Candidate Will Be Allowed To Disturb Ghana’s Peace- President Akufo-Addo Warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado has reassured Ghanaians of the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation, particularly during the upcoming election period.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Law House in Accra on Monday, June 10, 2024 President Akufo-Ado emphasized that law enforcement agencies, alongside the office of the Attorney-General, stand ready to address any threat to Ghana’s peace posed by individuals driven by political ambitions.

Reiterating his dedication to upholding law and order, the President declared, “I want to use this opportunity to reassure the Ghanaian people that the law enforcement agencies of the state including the office of the Attorney-General will do all within their power to ensure that law and order prevail in the country at all times, especially during this critical election year.”

President Akufo-Ado further affirmed that the government remains resolute in preventing any attempt to compromise the peace, security, and stability of Ghana, which have solidified the country’s status as a democratic beacon on the African continent.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving the nation’s harmony amidst heightened political activities, the President condemned any actions that might jeopardize Ghana’s democratic values for the sake of partisan interests.

“We will not allow the peace, security, and stability of the nation, which has made Ghana a beacon of democracy on the African continent, to be compromised on the altar of the ambition of any political party or presidential candidate, it will not happen,” he asserted.

President Akufo-Ado also highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated “Law House”, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing longstanding accommodation challenges faced by the Attorney General’s office and the Ministry of Justice.

The completion of this infrastructure exemplifies the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and capacity within key governmental institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice prevails.

