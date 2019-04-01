No Show At T’di Kidnapper’s Trial

Samuel Udoetuk Wills

Suspected Nigerian kidnapper, Samuel Udoetuk Wills failed to show up in court where he was supposed to stand trial for breaking jail after he was arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of three girls who are have still not been found, eight months after the incident.

The reason for the suspect’s failure to appear in court was not made known but DAILY GUIDE gathered that the 28-year-old Nigerian has been moved to Accra from Sekondi as the security agencies try to crack the kidnapping case.

The case was not even called, however, when Nana Abekah , lawyer for the families of the three kidnapped girls inquired the Prosecutor, Bernard Ahensan said that “not everything could be discussed at that moment.”

The lawyer then proposed that the court adjourned the case to April 15, 2019 which was agreed by the court.

Meanwhile, some residents in Takoradi who trooped to the court room to listen to proceedings were disappointed when they gathered that the suspect would not be in court.

One of them who gave his name as Abraham Yankey remarked “We were expecting the court to end the case on the escape today so it could begin hearing the substantive case which is the kidnapping case”, he asserted.

It would be recalled that at the last court sitting about a month ago, Samuel Udoetuk Wills told the court that he had led the investigators to arrest another suspect in the kidnapping case.

He gave the name only as Koda, a Ghanaian and that he (Koda) was the one who could locate his (suspect’s) witness he mentioned as Kwesi and bring him to court.

The case was therefore adjourned to today to enable the 28-year-old suspect find his witness and bring him to court.

However, the police failed to produce the prime suspect in the kidnapping case to court.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills is standing trial for escaping from lawful custody, causing unlawful damage and resisting arrest after he escaped from a Takoradi police cell on December 30, 2018.

He was recaptured on January 10, 2019 in an abandoned building at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

A dress and head gear of one of the victims was found at the place he was recaptured.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi