No Sporting Activities In Schools – Prez

President Nana Akufo-Addo has warned against all sporting activities in schools that are reopening across the country.

Senior High School students are expected to return to school tomorrow, June 22, 2020.

Earlier, university students had resumed school on June 15.

SHS students are expected to be in school for six weeks and write their exams for a period of two weeks.

But the President pointed out the need for all sporting activities to be put on hold in line with the coronavirus prevention measures.

He urged social distancing and the wearing of face masks and adherence to other measures.

By Melvin Tarlue