‘No student has been reported dead’ – UEW SRC Clears Air

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Education, Winnerba ( UEW) has finally reacted to news concerning the alleged death of a student in the school.

According to the Students’ Representative Council, no student has been reported dead per the university records in the last 24hrs. They also stated that further checks with the police also point to no such occurrence.

This is in reaction to news circulating on social media, indicating that a student of UEW was found dead in a room of his girlfriend after spending the night with her.

The Dean of Student, Prof. Ernest Amponsah stressed that no such occurrence has been officially reported in the university community.

He said “As I speak to you now, I don’t know anything about that. Somebody screenshot something on Twitter and sent it to me [but] officially, we have not received anything from the Police,”.

He explained that the last record of the death of a student was a fortnight ago when the body of a male student has washed ashore at the Winneba beach and the police have since begun investigations into the matter.

The university is therefore urging the public to disregard social media posts as no such thing has happened.

