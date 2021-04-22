Nana Agradaa Granted Bail After Pleading Not Guilty

According to information gathered by DGN Online the self-styled priestess, Patience Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been granted bail today, after pleading not guilty.

Agradaa who spent last in police custody was said to have been put before court pleading not guilty.

Other sources reveal that the famous priestess pleaded guilty while at police custody as she revealed that she only deals with spiritual matters and not physical things as alleged.

It will be recalled that Police officers and National Security operatives in collaboration with officials of the National Communications Authority (NCA) yesterday arrested Agradaa, and shut down two television stations belonging to her.

The state security agents descended on Thunder and Ice1 television stations, both transmitting signals from their Kasoa base in the Central Region without license from the licensing authority, NCA.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke