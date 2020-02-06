Noguchi Tests For Coronavirus Infection

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) is testing two blood samples for Coronavirus infection.

The sample are from two foreigners who were admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) after reporting with symptoms of the viral infection.

Health officials are expected to receive detailed results of the Noguchi test by end of day, but DGN online sources say preliminary results are pointing to other viral infections other than Coronavirus.

The (KBTH) isolated two foreign nationals after they reported to the health facility with symptoms of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, 5th February 2020.

The two individuals, a Chinese and an Argentine have been residing in Accra for a few days prior to the manifestation of symptoms similar to the viral infection two-days ago.

Director of Medical Affairs at KBTH, Dr. Ali Samba said the two patients who reported to the hospital late in the afternoon on Wednesday have been quarantined at the facility.

He further urged the public to remain calm as they await results from Noguchi.

Professor William Ampofo, head of virology department, Noguchi , said the facility received the blood samples yesterday evening and is still working to get the results.

He said the results will be forwarded to the KBTH once it was ready for further actions to be taken concerning the care of the two individuals.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator for Port Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dennis Laryea, said port health officers isolated one traveler who was showing symptoms of the virus at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the person after going through the screening was kept in isolation for about six hours while tests were conducted.

He however noted that the tests results showed negative for coronavirus.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri