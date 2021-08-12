Nollywood Actor Rich Oganiru Is Dead

Rich Oganiru

Nollywood actor, Rich Oganiru, has died weeks after he went public with his ill health.

According to Nigeria’s PremiumTimes, two weeks ago, a video of the late actor, looking really sick, lying in his bed and seeking financial assistance, surfaced online.

The video, shared by one of his colleagues, was captioned, “Please, everyone should reach out before he dies.”

The Owerri- born actor died on Tuesday, after being ill for months without funds to cater for his health.

His career spanned over two decades and saw him feature in over 300 movies like ‘Queen of Hasso Rock’, ‘Wasted Effort’, ‘Pay Day’, ‘Lacrima’, ‘Stoneface in Love’, ‘Givers Never Lack’, ‘His Majesty’, and ‘Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu vet,’.

Others are ‘My Destiny’, ‘Battle Of The Rich’, ‘Political Control’, ‘Touching Love’, ‘Total Control’, ‘Last Confession’ among many others.