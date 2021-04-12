Nollywood Actress Ashabi Ayantunde Passes On

Veteran Nollywood actress Ashabi Ayantunde has been reported dead.

She is said to have passed away on Sunday evening, April 11, 2021, in IIeIfe, Osun State.

According to reports, she passed on after suffering from a short illness that lasted for only a week.

“She fell sick last week and she was taken to IIE-Ife, Osun State before she died yesterday (Sunday) evening, May her soul rest in peace”, she said.

The late Ashabi Ayantunde featured in movies including Ore Aye, Terror, Atudde Kinihun, Afefe, Onibara Aje, Olori, Old Soja, Ogbologbo, and a host of other Nollywood movies.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke