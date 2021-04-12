Two Morticians, Security Man Arrested Over Missing Chief Corpse

POLICE IN the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region have arrested two mortuary men and one Security man of the Government Hospital in the area, to assist in an investigation over the disappearance of the chief of Srah – Okanta dead body at the facility morgue.

The suspects (names not yet known) including a Security man at the hospital who is the son of the late chief were picked up Monday morning after the Hospital management was pressured by the family to produce the body.

The family reported the matter to the Police.

Nene Kofi Padi, 96, the late chief of Srah-Okanta, a farming community near Suhum reportedly died on January 4, 2021, when he was admitted to the hospital for treatment, and his corpse was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The family of the late chief last week Friday stormed the hospital to retrieve the body for burial, but after processing the necessary documents, the body was nowhere to be found.

DGN Online gathered that the Hospital three weeks ago gave out some kind bodies to other families, suspecting the chief’s body has been exchanged with another family’s dead relative.

But it’s now emerging that the family had some issues before the chief kicked the bucket.

Due to that some of the family members including his son who is the security man allegedly conspired with the mortuary men to remove the body from the morgue to an unknown location for their obvious reasons before the fixed date by the family to retrieve the body.

The Chief’s son identified as Antwi, the security man at the initial stage said he always checked on the body until a month ago that he was told they have changed the position of the body at the morgue so he should be patient.

The Suhum Police Commander, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu when contacted said the matter has been reported by the Hospital management and also the family to them and they are investigating it.

The family were last week embarrassed when they invited some chiefs from other towns to mourn with them but the body was nowhere to be found.

The head of the family, Apostle Padi Ologo who expressed worry over the incident said the management of the hospital has not been able to tell them anything about the missing body, adding that they only said they suspect the body had been swapped with someones.

He said the incident has cost them a lot since they have planned for the funeral and invited other chiefs from far only to end up with embarrassment.

The late chief left behind a wife and five children.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum