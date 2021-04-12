Ramadan: Yendi MP Supports Constituents In Accra, Kasoa

The Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has donated to constituents living in Ashaiman and Agbogbloshi in Accra as well as Kasoa in the Awutu-Senya Municipality of the Central Region.

Item presented include cartons of assort drinks, cartons bottles of water, bags of sugar and cash amounts.

The gesture is support the month long fasting and prayer in the holy month of Ramadan which starts from Tuesday, 13th April, 2021.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama underscored the needof giving during Ramadan especially to his constituents.

“I had to be there to show support to my people always regardless of where they are. These are my people outside home so it is important we also offer our little support during this time. I am in close touch with my constituents, within or outside the constituency”. he said.

He also urged them to pray for the Nation and government of President Akufo-Addo.

On their party, the beneficiary groups thanked the lawmaker for his support to them and assured to include him in prayer.

Present at the brief ceremony in Accra where Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sunday and Regional Youth Organiser Ghana Alhassan.