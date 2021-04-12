Prince Philip was ‘a legend of banter’ and ‘master of the barbecue’, says Harry

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute after arriving in the UK ahead of his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday.

Prince Harry has said the Duke of Edinburgh was “a legend of banter” and he and Meghan “will always hold a special place for you in our hearts”.

In a statement released shortly after one from his brother, Prince Harry said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world.

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. Per Mare, Per Terram.'”

-SkyNews