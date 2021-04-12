Twitter To Open Its Africa Headquarters In Accra

US social media giant, Twitter is expected to open its Africa headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this in a tweet.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” he announced on Monday, April 12, 2021.

“As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.”

“These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana.”

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue