Nominations Open For 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

Merqury Quaye

Public nominations for this year’s edition of the annual Ghana DJ Awards are now open to all DJs and the general public, organisers have announced.

Organised by Merqury Republic, the forms for nominations for the awards have been released on entry.ghanadjawards.org.

The public nominations process will end on Friday, May 10.

They disclosed that work submitted for consideration must have been released between February 1, 2018, and February 1, 2019.

The work includes DJ mixtapes, music videos, song releases, events, among others.

They added that the nominees’ list will be unveiled during the launch of the event which will take place in Accra very soon. The theme for this year’s awards is ‘Party In Ghana’.

The Ghana DJ Awards is aimed at promoting and rewarding the best achieving Ghanaian radio, night club and mobile disk jockeys (DJs), among others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercury Republic, Merqury Quaye, disclosed that a number of measures are being put in place to make the event more attractive to music fans and stakeholders.

He promised that this year’s edition of the awards will bring together the best of Ghanaian and other international disc jockeys (DJs) to celebrate the event with music fans.

The 2019 edition of the event marks the seventh year of the Ghana DJ Awards, which is slated for Saturday, September 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Notable artistes who have dominated the main stage at Ghana the DJ Awards include Medikal, DJ Neptune (Nigeria), DJ Mic Smith, DJ Que, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Darko Vibes, Stonebwoy, DJ Vyrusky, MzVee, Kwaw Kesse, DJ Kofi (UK), DJ Black, DJ Jimmy Jatt and other names in the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu