Smart Nkansah Heads MUSIGA Election Committee

Smart Nkansah

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has appointed veteran highlife musician Smart Nkansah as the chairman for the committee put in place to organise the union’s upcoming elections slated for June 26.

Members of the committee include former MUSIGA president Diana Hopeson as secretary, Rev. Dr. Mary Ghansah, Lawyer Jonathan Cudjoe and Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei (Trigmatic).

They have been placed in charge of the nomination process, as well as conducting credible elections in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

According to MUSIGA, the elections will be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Northern Volta, Wa and Tamale.

Nomination forms are available at MUSIGA’s offices in all the regional capitals. The closing date for submission of forms is April 17.

Vetting of applicants vying for various positions will take place at MUSIGA headquarters in Accra on Friday, April 26.

Aspirants for the post of the president of the union will pay GH¢2,500 as filing fees, whilst vice president aspirants will pay GH¢2, 000.

Aspirants for general secretary position will pay GH¢1,500. Every other aspirant will pay GH¢1, 000.