Pacy Mordey Releases New Single ‘Boa Me’

Pacy Mordey

Afro-pop singer Mordey Patricia Sedinam Kafui, known in showbiz scene as Pacy Mordey, has released a new single titled ‘Boa Me’, produced by DDT.

‘Boa Me’ is a highlife track fused with Afro-pop beats, and it is targeted to hit all highlife and Afro-pop music lovers.

The well-arranged mid-tempo and danceable piece song promises to be a big hit for Pacy Mordey.

The Afro-pop artiste, who is currently on the Worldmap Records label, is gradually making her presence felt on the music scene with her songs and stagecraft.

Her presence in the music industry has been welcomed by Ghanaian music fans who have listened to her songs and watched her stage performances.

Her recent song ‘Korti Beka’ has gained massive airplay around the world and has also been dubbed as one of the finest songs by many entertainment pundits.

Pacy has brought some positive vibes into the music scene with her unique singing prowess.