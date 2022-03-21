Nominees For 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unveiled

KiDi

The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The nominees’ unveiling ceremony, which attracted a number of music stakeholders including performing artistes and their managers, entertainment journalists, among others, was strictly by invitation.

It witnessed live musical performances from some selected artistes who included Fameye, Strongman, Perez Music, Sefa and a host of others.

The VGMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

This year, four new categories have been introduced namely, EP of the year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the year.

According to the nominees list, six popular artistes including rapper Sarkodie, highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, ‘Touch It’ hitmaker, KiDi, gospel maestro, Joe Mettle, afrobeat artiste, King Promise, and ‘Second Sermon’ singer, Black Sherif earned nominations in the Artiste of the Year category.

Some of the artistes who were nominated in various categories include Okyeame Kwame, Amerado, Abiana, Celestine Donkor, Scott Evans, Lyrical Joe, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and Camidoh.

Others are Darko Vibes, DBlack, Mzvee, Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Fancy Gadam, Dope Nnation, Captain Planet, and Kwesi Arthur, among others.

Lynx Entertainment signee and music producer, Nana Dwamena, also known as KiDi, leads the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with nine nominations, which include the Artiste of the Year category.

The ‘Mon Bebe’ hitmaker, who had worked hard as a highlife artiste over the years, is the highest nominated artiste followed by the rap king, Sarkodie, with eight nominations, Black Sherif (seven), King Promise (six), Kuami Eugene Okyeame Kwame, Sefa, and Mr. Drew (five), Gyakie, Joe Mettle, Fameya with four nominations each.

This year’s event is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, and powered by Charterhouse.

See the list of nominees below:

Best Highlife Song

Thy Grace (part 1) – Kofi Kinaata

Jonathan – AK Songstress

Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

Yard – Bisa Kdei

Te Na Fie – Kuami Eugene

Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi

Thy Grace (part 1) – Kofi Kinaata Jonathan – AK Songstress Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul Yard – Bisa Kdei Te Na Fie – Kuami Eugene Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi Best Hiplife Song

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene

No Fugazy – Sarkodie

Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene

Accra – Medikal

Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene

Kom – Fancy Gadam

Zenabu – DopeNation ft. Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, DWP Academy

S3k3 – Mr Drew

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene No Fugazy – Sarkodie Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene Accra – Medikal Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene Kom – Fancy Gadam Zenabu – DopeNation ft. Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, DWP Academy S3k3 – Mr Drew Best Afrobeats Song

Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni

Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage

Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Je M’appelle – Darko Vibes ft. Davido

Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom Mon Bebe – KiDi Je M’appelle – Darko Vibes ft. Davido Best Afropop Song

Heat – Wendy Shay ft. Shay Gang

Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

Mood – Mr Drew

Slow Down – King Promise

Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy

Sad Girlz Luv Money – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis

Praise – Fameye

Heat – Wendy Shay ft. Shay Gang Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay Mood – Mr Drew Slow Down – King Promise Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy Sad Girlz Luv Money – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis Praise – Fameye Best Hiphop Song

Abotre – Amerado ft. Black Sherif

Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa

2nd Sermon – Black Sherif

Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

Sika Aba Fie – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye

Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur

Abotre – Amerado ft. Black Sherif Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa 2nd Sermon – Black Sherif Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur Sika Aba Fie – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

1 GAD – Stonebwoy

Touch It – KiDi

Picture – Samini ft. Efya

Greedy Men – Stonebwoy

New Gen – Stonebwoy

Odeshie – Epixode

1 GAD – Stonebwoy Touch It – KiDi Picture – Samini ft. Efya Greedy Men – Stonebwoy New Gen – Stonebwoy Odeshie – Epixode Collaboration of the Year

Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene

Yeeko – Okyeame Kuami ft. Kuami Eugene

Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy

Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

Sika Aba Fie (remix) – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye, Yaw Tog

Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene

Ote Mimu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG

Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene Yeeko – Okyeame Kuami ft. Kuami Eugene Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew Sika Aba Fie (remix) – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye, Yaw Tog Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene Ote Mimu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG International Collaboration of the Year

Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage

Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay

Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur

Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis

Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido

2nd Sermon (remix) – Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy

Spiritual – KiDi ft. Kuami Eugene, Patoranking

Non Living Thing – Sarkodie ft. Oxlade

Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido 2nd Sermon (remix) – Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy Spiritual – KiDi ft. Kuami Eugene, Patoranking Non Living Thing – Sarkodie ft. Oxlade Album/EP of the Year

No Pressure – Sarkodie

The Golden Boy – KiDi

The Experience – Joe Mettle

Lighthouse – Akwaboah

Loyalty – D-Black

Afro-highlife – Kuami Eugene

No Pressure – Sarkodie The Golden Boy – KiDi The Experience – Joe Mettle Lighthouse – Akwaboah Loyalty – D-Black Afro-highlife – Kuami Eugene Video of the Year

Mon Bebe – KiDi (dir. by Rex)

Mood – Mr Drew (dir. by Xpress Philms)

Odeeshie – Epixode (dir. Snaresbeat)

Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae (dir. by Remi Laudat)

Slow Down – King Promise (dir. Andy Madjitey)

Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie (dir. by Yaw Skyface)

Nyinya – Bosom P-Yung (dir. by Babs)

Let It Go – Kweku Smoke (dir. by Babs)

Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall (dir. by Rex)

Mon Bebe – KiDi (dir. by Rex) Mood – Mr Drew (dir. by Xpress Philms) Odeeshie – Epixode (dir. Snaresbeat) Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae (dir. by Remi Laudat) Slow Down – King Promise (dir. Andy Madjitey) Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie (dir. by Yaw Skyface) Nyinya – Bosom P-Yung (dir. by Babs) Let It Go – Kweku Smoke (dir. by Babs) Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall (dir. by Rex) Best Highlife Artiste

Cina Soul

Akwaboah

Bisa K’dei

Fameye

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Cina Soul Akwaboah Bisa K’dei Fameye Kuami Eugene Kofi Kinaata Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste

Sarkodie

Okyeame Kwame

Black Sherif

D-Black

Amerado

Medikal

Sarkodie Okyeame Kwame Black Sherif D-Black Amerado Medikal Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

S3fa

KiDi

King Promise

Mr Drew

Wendy Shay

Gyakie

Camidoh

Darkovibes

S3fa KiDi King Promise Mr Drew Wendy Shay Gyakie Camidoh Darkovibes Songwriter of the Year

Minister OJ – Meduru

Fameye – Praise

Abiana – Bo NooNi

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace (part 1)

Akwaboah – Obiaa

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Minister OJ – Meduru Fameye – Praise Abiana – Bo NooNi Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace (part 1) Akwaboah – Obiaa Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Abiana – My House

Esther Godwyl – Faithful God

Niiella – Where You Are

Efe Grace – Overflow

Cina Soul – OMG

Celestine Donkor – Only You Abiana – My House Esther Godwyl – Faithful God Niiella – Where You Are Efe Grace – Overflow Cina Soul – OMG Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

Black Sherif – Gold Digga

Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami

KiDi – Bad Things

King Promise – Slow Down

Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God

Luigi Maclean – Mala

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa Black Sherif – Gold Digga Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami KiDi – Bad Things King Promise – Slow Down Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God Luigi Maclean – Mala Best African Artiste

Wizkid

Fireboy DML

Ckay

Tems

Focalistic and Joeboy

BY George Clifford Owusu & Price Fiifi Yorke