Nominees For 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unveiled

The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) last Saturday unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
The nominees’ unveiling ceremony, which attracted a number of music stakeholders including performing artistes and their managers, entertainment journalists, among others, was strictly by invitation.
It witnessed live musical performances from some selected artistes who included Fameye, Strongman, Perez Music, Sefa and a host of others.
The VGMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.
This year, four new categories have been introduced namely, EP of the year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the year.
According to the nominees list, six popular artistes including rapper Sarkodie, highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, ‘Touch It’ hitmaker, KiDi, gospel maestro, Joe Mettle, afrobeat artiste, King Promise, and ‘Second Sermon’ singer, Black Sherif earned nominations in the Artiste of the Year category.
Some of the artistes who were nominated in various categories include Okyeame Kwame, Amerado, Abiana, Celestine Donkor, Scott Evans, Lyrical Joe, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and Camidoh.
Others are Darko Vibes, DBlack, Mzvee, Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Fancy Gadam, Dope Nnation, Captain Planet, and Kwesi Arthur, among others.
Lynx Entertainment signee and music producer, Nana Dwamena, also known as KiDi, leads the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with nine nominations, which include the Artiste of the Year category.
The ‘Mon Bebe’ hitmaker, who had worked hard as a highlife artiste over the years, is the highest nominated artiste followed by the rap king, Sarkodie, with eight nominations, Black Sherif (seven), King Promise (six), Kuami Eugene Okyeame Kwame, Sefa, and Mr. Drew (five), Gyakie, Joe Mettle, Fameya with four nominations each.
This year’s event is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, and powered by Charterhouse.
See the list of nominees below:
- Best Highlife Song
Thy Grace (part 1) – Kofi Kinaata
Jonathan – AK Songstress
Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
Yard – Bisa Kdei
Te Na Fie – Kuami Eugene
Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi
- Best Hiplife Song
Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene
No Fugazy – Sarkodie
Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene
Accra – Medikal
Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene
Kom – Fancy Gadam
Zenabu – DopeNation ft. Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, DWP Academy
S3k3 – Mr Drew
- Best Afrobeats Song
Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni
Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene
E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew
Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage
Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom
Mon Bebe – KiDi
Je M’appelle – Darko Vibes ft. Davido
- Best Afropop Song
Heat – Wendy Shay ft. Shay Gang
Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
Mood – Mr Drew
Slow Down – King Promise
Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy
Sad Girlz Luv Money – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis
Praise – Fameye
- Best Hiphop Song
Abotre – Amerado ft. Black Sherif
Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa
2nd Sermon – Black Sherif
Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur
Sika Aba Fie – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye
Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur
- Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
1 GAD – Stonebwoy
Touch It – KiDi
Picture – Samini ft. Efya
Greedy Men – Stonebwoy
New Gen – Stonebwoy
Odeshie – Epixode
- Collaboration of the Year
Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene
Yeeko – Okyeame Kuami ft. Kuami Eugene
Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP, Stonebwoy
Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew
Sika Aba Fie (remix) – Kweku Darlington ft. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye, Yaw Tog
Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur
Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene
Ote Mimu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG
- International Collaboration of the Year
Coming Home – MzVee ft. Tiwa Savage
Forever (remix) – Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
Sore (remix) – Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur
Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae ft. Moliy, Kali Uchis
Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido
2nd Sermon (remix) – Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy
Spiritual – KiDi ft. Kuami Eugene, Patoranking
Non Living Thing – Sarkodie ft. Oxlade
- Album/EP of the Year
No Pressure – Sarkodie
The Golden Boy – KiDi
The Experience – Joe Mettle
Lighthouse – Akwaboah
Loyalty – D-Black
Afro-highlife – Kuami Eugene
- Video of the Year
Mon Bebe – KiDi (dir. by Rex)
Mood – Mr Drew (dir. by Xpress Philms)
Odeeshie – Epixode (dir. Snaresbeat)
Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix) – Amaarae (dir. by Remi Laudat)
Slow Down – King Promise (dir. Andy Madjitey)
Rollies and Cigar – Sarkodie (dir. by Yaw Skyface)
Nyinya – Bosom P-Yung (dir. by Babs)
Let It Go – Kweku Smoke (dir. by Babs)
Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall (dir. by Rex)
- Best Highlife Artiste
Cina Soul
Akwaboah
Bisa K’dei
Fameye
Kuami Eugene
Kofi Kinaata
- Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste
Sarkodie
Okyeame Kwame
Black Sherif
D-Black
Amerado
Medikal
- Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
S3fa
KiDi
King Promise
Mr Drew
Wendy Shay
Gyakie
Camidoh
Darkovibes
- Songwriter of the Year
Minister OJ – Meduru
Fameye – Praise
Abiana – Bo NooNi
Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace (part 1)
Akwaboah – Obiaa
Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
- Female Vocal Performance of the Year
Celestine Donkor – Only You
Abiana – My House
Esther Godwyl – Faithful God
Niiella – Where You Are
Efe Grace – Overflow
Cina Soul – OMG
- Male Vocal Performance of the Year
Akwaboah – Ntro Naa
Black Sherif – Gold Digga
Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami
KiDi – Bad Things
King Promise – Slow Down
Kwaisey Pee – Amazing God
Luigi Maclean – Mala
- Best African Artiste
Wizkid
Fireboy DML
Ckay
Tems
Focalistic and Joeboy
BY George Clifford Owusu & Price Fiifi Yorke