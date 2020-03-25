Non-Replacement Of Obsolete Machines Could Lead To Shutting Down Research Laboratory – Noguchi

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research is warning that non-replacement of obsolete machines could lead to shutting down of its advanced research laboratory.

The facility commissioned last year has not been operating at full capacity due to some obsolete machines.

According to authorities some key machines including filters designed to contain pathogens are outdated and need immediate replacement.

Director at the Institute, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, disclosed this to Joy News when Chinese firm Sunda and Keda presented assorted products to the facility on Tuesday.

Noguchi which is at the forefront of Ghana’s test response to the coronavirus has the capacity to test one thousand cases a day and has so far developed a platform for detection and diagnosis for other facilities across the country.

So far the country has recorded 52 cases with two deaths but the number could rise as a result of the test conducted are expected.

According to Professor Anang, the country must set up structures to mitigate the further spread of the virus.

“You should be worried as a Ghanaian and fight against fear because health is just not physical wellbeing but emotional as well, therefore, fear must not be allowed to take over the country.

“For now, government must analyze the situation, undertake mass testing to get a clear picture of the situation and then make a decision on the way forward,” he added.

The donation to Noguchi and the Legon Hospital included detergents, medicated soap, washing powder and wipes.

Director of Noguchi pictured with representatives of Chinese firm Sunda and Keda

Sunda and Keda producing under government One District One Factory initiative says the donation is part of the companies social responsibility programme.

Managing director of Sunda international, Victor Zhang and Regional sales manager for Keda Jason Hu who presented the donation said the gesture is to encourage Noguchi Institute and others to work extra hard for the country.

“We consider this coronavirus an issue of international concern and, therefore, any state agency working to test, prevent further spread deserves support to work extra hard.

“As a company specialising in fast-moving consumers goods, we came here to show appreciation to the workers here and to say they are not alone in this and that Sunda and Keda is behind them,” he said.

