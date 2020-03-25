Sunda, Keda Ceramics Support Noguchi Institute

Sunda International Group, a Chinese multinational trade enterprises, and its partner, Keda Ceramics, have donated detergents to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The items include softcare, Dr X Medicated Soap, Kleesoft, Dr K Savon Medical Soap, Athene Beauty Soap, among others.

The donation of the truckload if detergents aims at helping Ghana’s fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

It also aims to keep the premises of the Institute clean and safe due to its nature of research which sometimes involves highly infectious diseases.

Ghana has so recorded 53 confirmed cases of the virus, with two deaths.

Officials of Sunda International were led by the President of the Ghana Rugby Association, Herbert Mensah, to make the donation on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Accra

Director of the Institute, Prof. Abraham Annan, thanked the company for its kind gesture

Prof. Annan is optimistic that it will go a long way to support the work of his outfit.

He stated that the Institute is at the forefront of testing for coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, the Institute since its inception has been assigned the front runner role for disease detection in Ghana.

He indicated that the first HIV/AIDS case in Ghana was diagnosed at the Institute, and that it has helped with the testing of other global health pandemics and epidemics.

He stated that the Institute has found out that there are a lot of COVID-19 cases coming out of Ghana and that because of the imported cases, Ghana is now having a lot of community transmission.

He stated that the Institute has upscaled its testing and has had 100s of samples.

Managing Director of Sunda International, Victor Zhang, prayed for the coronavirus pandemic to come to an end quickly.

As a company, he said, Sunda wants to make more contributions to organizations in Ghana and Africa to help combat the COVID-19.

He said the vision of the company is to provide factory products to Africans in these trying times.

*About Sunda International *

The Sunda International Group was formed in 2000 and is one of the international trade enterprises which penetrate into overseas markets such as Africa and South America at the earliest.

It insists on the operational concept of appointing people with merits and advancing with the times.

After over ten years of efforts, the Group has become a comprehensive transnational industrial group integrated with overseas industry manufacturing, international trade, industrial investment, consultation service, information technology service.

Sunda dedicates itself to development and production of ceramics, sanitary ware, hardware accessories, daily cleaning products and personal care products.

Moreover, the Group also has a marketing network covering more than 20 countries and regions.

*Keda Ceramics *

Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, manufacturers of Twyford tiles based at Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region.