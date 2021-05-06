Nortey Tennis Foundation Holds Girls’ Clinic

Nortey (squatting) with the girls

Former Ghana US-based Davis Cup star, Michael Nortey, on Saturday held an all-girls tennis clinic at the Accra Tennis Club. Nortey currently coaches at The Carry Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning in New York, US.

The event, which was meant to boost the performance of young and upcoming tennis players within Accra and its environs, attracted over 50 girls. The junior players were aged between the ages of 4-12.

The girls were taken through skills and strategy led by Coach Nortey, with support from Accra Social Tennis Club President, Eric Kyei, and other coaches present including Eric Tetteh Nartey, Isaac Dapaah and Victoria Dowuona.

Coach Nortey said, “After spending a couple of hours with these junior players, I’m totally amazed. I thought I was coming here to see a few girls but was surprised about the turnout. We need to keep an eye on the girls by helping them. I’m impressed with the number of girls here.”

Nortey later donated items such as tennis clothes, tennis shoes and tennis rackets to Coach Victoria Dowuona.