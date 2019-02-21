Northern Amputee Football C’ttee Inaugurated

Members of the committee flanked by chairman, Nii Mensah and Ali Jaraah (L)



A five-member committee to oversee the running of amputee football in the Northern Region has been sworn-in and consequently inaugurated.

Chaired by Daniel Nii Mensah, Salifu Mumuni (Treasurer), Peter Rufai (Secretary), Ali Jaraah (Technical) and Alhassan

Mohammed (Vice Chairman), the committee has been tasked to change the fortunes of amputee football in the region for a year.

Nii Mensah’s name came in handy following his immense contribution to disability sport in the country, particularly football.

And in his acceptance speech in a brief ceremony in Accra recently, he said “I am indeed grateful for this honour. I promise together with my team (Committee) to go the extra mile for amputee football in the region.

“Thank God we were successful with the maiden edition of the amputee football league in Accra, so we’re hoping to do same with our Northern Region folks. We are calling on corporate Ghana to support this cause.”

The committee chairman is the president of DAN de-Van Group of Companies.

From The Sports DeskPC