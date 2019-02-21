Volta NSA Thanks Home Company

Volta Sports Director (L) in a handshake with the philanthropist after receiving the gifts

The Volta Region National Sports Authority (NSA) has expressed gross thanks to Justus Ayivor, Managing Director, Home Company Limited, for his support to the institution.

In a letter signed by Kwame Amponfi Jnr., the regional sports director, it stated “Please, while extending our warmest greetings, we, the Management and Staff of the Volta Regional Sports Authority, on behalf of the Regional Sports Committee, wish to express our sincerest appreciation of your sponsorship package comprising; kind donation of four (4) new nankang car tyres for the office pick-up, amounting to almost four thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢4,000.00).

“Secondly, cash payment of one thousand, one hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,100.00), being the general servicing bill of the official vehicle.

Sir, we are very much appreciative of your continuous kind support each time we call upon you.”

It added, “Indeed, your membership of the Regional Sports Committee has been amply justified, as you have earlier in 2016 and 2017 helped the Authority with the stadium pitch and official vehicle maintenance, and recently, a donation of computer and multi-purpose print, scan and copying machine, when you were appealed to for help by the Authority.

“We have the strongest hope that, the Director General of the Authority and the Volta Regional Minister, shall in due course, acknowledge your immense contribution towards the development and promotion of Sports in the Volta Region.

“Please Sir, kindly accept our deepest appreciation of your kind gesture and find attached also, photos and press cuttings of your immediate past and present donations for the records.”

