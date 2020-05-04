Northern Region Records 2 New Covid-19 Cases

The Northern Region has confirmed two more covid-19 cases bringing its total cases to 15.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, who confirmed this to DGN Online, said the new cases involved a male and female from the Nanumba south and Tolon districts respectively.

He revealed that the two patients are part of contact tracing done in the various districts.

“ We took their samples and sent it to the lab and it’s came back positive.”

According to Dr. Eleeza, the patients have been isolated by health officials at their various districts to commence treatment.

The cases in the Northern region was thirteen which included eight Guineans, two Burkinabes and three Ghanaians.

However, two Burkinabes who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have been treated and discharged from the health facility.

The Burkinabes tested positive when they came to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for dialysis.

“The Burkinabes were patients in our hospital and once we finished treating them , we let them go .”Dr. Eleeza disclosed

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale