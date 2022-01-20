Northern Region Records 45 Fires In 2 Weeks

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II (ADOII) Baba Hudu

The Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS), Assistant Divisional Officer Grade-II (ADOII) Baba Hudu, has revealed that 45 Fire outbreaks have been recorded in the Northern region within the first two weeks in January 2022.

He urged the public to adhere to safety measures and advised people to ensure that when they are leaving their homes, all their electrical gadgets are off and removed out of the socket.

“In that order when there’s any excessive power through the system there wouldn’t be any dire outbreak at all so let’s take our fire precautions very seriously, he said.

According to him, a kitchen is a place that causes fires, especially those who use gas to cook, and cautioned that before using gas people should take notice of the smell of gas in the kitchen before lighting the fire.

“ If you smell any gas that tells you that there’s a leakage so what you need to do is to open the windows and doors so that the wind will carry the gas out before you can now on your burner.”

He advised that the gas cylinder and the burner should not be combined at the same place but rather placing the gas outside the kitchen.

“ This enables any possible leakage to be carried away by the wind but when it’s in the kitchen and there’s any leakage the gas remains in the kitchen so any little source of heat will generate fire.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale