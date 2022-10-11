Northern Regional Minister Commissions 5 Ayalolo Buses

One of the Ayalolo buses in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu has commissioned five (5) Ayalolo buses to commence operations in the Tamale metropolis and its environs in the Northern region.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Regional Coordinating Council with a further exhibition exercise at the Tamale market.

The exhibition exercise was meant to create public awareness of the operations of the buses and the vintage areas in which the buses would be stationed.

Speaking at the event, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu indicated that the purpose of the initiative is to create some sanity in the city as tricycle operators have taken over the city roads.

He urged the business community not to see the initiative as something which has come to kill their businesses and rather work on improving their services to attract and maintain customers.

Mr. Shaibu entreated the people of Tamale to patronize the buses as they will offer a more safer and comfortable transport service to the general public.

He, however, appeals to the management of the Ayalolo bus transport to ensure effective management of the buses.

“ The buses have been purchased with the taxpayers’ money and you need to ensure that the buses are properly taken care of and so let us endeavor to keep the buses in good shape so that people will get encouraged to want to use the buses.”

The Coordinator of the Ayalolo buses, Tamale Branch, Charles Kayodi promised that management will see to it that the buses are well taken care of and ensure the effective delivery of service to the people of Tamale.

“The best is our hallmark and we assure the people of Tamale that, that is what we are going to do.”

He called for the cooperation of the people of Tamale to enable them to work effectively to ensure an effective transport service delivery to the general public.

The entry points for the Ayalolo buses in the Tamale metropolis are the interchange to T’Poly, Point 7 to Vitting and Anbariya Secondary School, PK Gombillah to Savelugu, Quality First to UDS Tamale Campus and from Aboabo Commercial Bank to Nyankpala.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale