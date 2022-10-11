Psychological Distress Causing Ghana 7% GDP

Prof. Angela Ofori-Atta

The country is losing seven per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to low productivity caused by psychological distress.

According to the Ghana Health and Socioeconomic Panel Survey undertaken by the University of Ghana and Yale University, psychological distress is prevalent among Ghanaians representing 18.7 per cent.

The study with a nationwide representation sample of 5,000 households and 9,524 respondents also reported higher prevalence among lower-income and education populations and women, especially disempowered women.

Head of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Ghana Medical School, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, disclosed this at a public lecture to commemorate World Mental Heath Day in Accra.

She said individuals with moderate or severe psychological distress have significantly higher unemployment levels.

“Among those employed significantly higher absenteeism. Excess loss productivity equivalent to 7 per cent GDP foregone,” she said.

She explained that Mental, Neurological or Substance use (MNS) disorders account for 10-15 per cent of the total disease burden in lower-income countries with fewer than 25 per cent of those in need globally receiving treatment.

She also noted that the treatment gap for MNS disorders in the country is approximately 90 per cent.

Prof. Ofori-Atta indicated that the cost of mental illness globally is estimated at USD 2.5 trillion in 2010, and is expected to grow to USD 6 trillion by 2030 proving more costly than any other communicable disease.

“Depression is one of the leading causes of disability. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely as much as two decades earlier due to preventable physical conditions,” she added.

Prof. Ofori-Atta said 55 per cent of individuals report some psychological distress varying from response to trauma and changes in income.

Burnout

Burnout is a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been managed successfully.

Prof. Ofori-Atta said the feeling of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job, or feeling of negativity or cynicism related to one’s job, reduced professional efficacy, and completely emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion are symptoms of burnout.

She stated that 9.9 per cent of Ghanaian health workers report burnout with as high as 16 – 21 per cent recorded in other literature.

Employees Assistance Programmes

She said the Employee Assistance Programme is one of the effective strategies to support employee mental health and well-being as well as improve productivity.

She indicated that the EAP provides a confidential and timely intervention that is short-term and solution-focused.

It creates an enabling environment for conversations about mental well-being at the workplace.

“Provides the needed resources for work to reduce the stress that comes with non-availability of resources and supportive leadership for mental well-being,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri