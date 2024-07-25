Norwegian Appointed Manager Of Kenpong Academy

Kennedy Agyepong (R) and Mark Hansen

The ever rising Kenpong Football Academy, owned by popular businessman and football administrator, Kennedy Agyepong, has appointed a Norwegian technical expert as their new manager.

Mark Hansen, a Norwegian football manager of repute, has agreed on a two-year contract with the Winneba-based Kenpong Football Academy to steer its affairs.

According to Academy President, Kennedy Agyepong, Hansen will coach, train and develop young players at the Academy to the requisite international standards. Aside heading the technical bench of the Academy, Hansen will be in charge of managing the entire Academy facility.

Agyepong said he is keen on introducing modern trends in the management of the Kenpong Academy, hence the introduction of Mark Hansen who has wide experience in coaching both in Norway and Spain.

The new manager holds a UEFA B-licence and has had study tours with Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and La Masia.

“Mark Hansen comes with a strong desire to develop the talent at the Academy to a level that will attract the attention of football scouts from Europe and elsewhere,” Agyepong stated.

Agyepong intimated that the new manager has clear terms of reference and is expected to perform creditably to enable the Academy’s talent develop to the highest competitive standards.

The Academy President said he has invested in state-of-the-art training pitches, established a modern gym with top quality equipment, created hostel facilities for both players and technical officials, built a high standard swimming pool, procured a luxury bus and has a modern kitchen for the players so their meals can be monitored at all times.

“It is an ongoing process and I am working hard with my management team to ensure that the Academy embraces the best facilities possible for its progress,” Agyepong said.

From The Sports Desk