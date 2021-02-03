‘Notorious Criminal’ Shot Dead

Douglas Opoku aka ‘Ahenfie’ lying dead

A 27-YEAR-OLD notorious criminal has been shot dead after he attempted to stab a policeman who was arresting him.

Douglas Opoku, nicknamed as ‘Ahenfie’, had been freed by his cohorts after being arrested, and an attempt by the police to re-arrest him resulted in a scuffle.

In the course of the melee, Ahenfie pulled a sharp knife and tried stabbing one of the arresting officers who swerved the knife and shot Ahenfie at close range in self defence.

The incident, which happened at Atwima Maakro on Monday around 10:30 am, also resulted in three other cohorts of Ahenfie being apprehended by the police.

The three arrested are Amos Yeboah, 23; Michael Adum; Atta, 24; and Kwame Acheampong, 26. They have since been detained to assist in investigations.

A police report said around 10:30 am on Monday that the Abuakwa Police gathered that Ahenfie was arrested by a Neighbourhood Watch Committee at Atwima for stealing.

It said before the arrival of police, some people attacked the volunteers with clubs and other offensive weapons and freed the notorious criminal in the process.

The police then traced Ahenfie to an uncompleted building behind a church at Atwima Maakro, where Ahenfie and the other three suspects were hiding.

The report said Ahenfie and the other suspects were smoking weed, a narcotic drug, when they got there.

Before the police could get close to them, Ahenfie, who was described by the police as a notorious criminal, and his group rushed onto the policemen with knifes.

Ahenfie then tried to stab one of the policemen, who dodged the knife and fired at Ahenfie at close range.

The police then rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yeboah, Atta and Acheampong, who were with Ahenfie, were then nabbed.

Exhibits, made up of a knife and a quantity of weed, were retrieved from the suspects, the report said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi