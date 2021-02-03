Judge Admonishes Law Students

The law students at the induction ceremony

The Supervising High Court Judge in the Ashanti Region, Justice Kofi Akrowiah, has urged professional law students to ensure their “lifestyle and behaviour truly mirror the legal profession,” they are venturing into.

According to him, student lawyers have a duty to recognize that society requires people in the legal profession “to be selfless and volunteering without being exploitative in their dealings.”

Speaking at the maiden induction ceremony for 171 students of the Ghana School of Law campus in Kumasi, Justice Akrowiah said people did not just need or want legal information, but they wanted access to quality advice from a profession that reflected the society it served.

He entreated the students to be of good behavior by showing the right attitude and justifying while they were entering into the legal profession.

The acting Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, explained that the induction was a tradition that indicated the formal enrolment for students to become bona fide members of Ghana School of Law.

He called on the students to take their studies seriously and exhibit integrity, whilst equally showing respect to the bench.

According to him, enrolment of the school has shot up from 128 in 2018/2019 academic year to 1,000 in the 2020/2021 as a result of the introduction of the triple truck system.

Vice President of the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Marries Louise Simone, also admonished the students to be guided against exploitative tendencies.

She wants the ethics of the legal profession to be their daily guide and show compassion for vulnerable people in society at all times.

By Ernest Kofi Adu