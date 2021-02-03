Teachers Charged To Protect Pupils

Michael Baafi during his visit to one of the schools

Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, has urged teachers in his constituency to protect the lives of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made this known when he visited some schools within the constituency to interact with the pupils and teachers and also to ensure that the schools were adhering strictly to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

He also donated some learning materials to the pupils and encouraged them to study well to enable them to become prominent individuals in society.

Briefing the media, he indicated that the purpose of his visit was to check whether students were adhering to the safety protocols laid by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority affirmed the need to motivate students as they grew to become the future leaders of the country.

Mr. Baafi lamented how the Covid-19 pandemic had derailed the activities of the country due to its rapid spread and had therefore advised the students to adhere to the protocols and also take their education very seriously.

He entreated the teachers not to allow students to joke with the pandemic and urged them to supervise the students, adding that the lives of the students were in their hands.

BY Daniel Bampoe