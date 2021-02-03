DJ Cuppy Sues Davido’s PA For Defamation

DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she’s dragging Davido’s personal assistant (PA), Israel, to court for alleged libel and defamation of character.

Israel DMW had earlier came out to give reasons behind singer, Zlatan Ibile and DJ Cuppy’s fight.

According to him, trouble started after DJ Cuppy in 2019 released a hit song Gelato featuring Zlatan, which made waves at the time.

Things became sour between both artistes, which led to DJ Cuppy outburst on social media after she was blocked by Zlatan on every platform.

Zlatan, who kept mute, made things worse on Thursday as he denied ever knowing DJ Cuppy during an interview.

This got Nigerians talking as some criticized Zlatan for his response.

However, Israel, in a post via his Instagram account, commended Zlatan for his response, revealing that DJ Cuppy was a fake friend.

According to him, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola used Zlatan and never paid him despite the billions received from their hit collaboration.

Reacting, DJ Cuppy in a post via her Twitter account on Monday revealed that she’s suing Israel for defamation of character.

According to her, there have been no breaches of her contractual agreement regarding the song, Gelato as confirmed by her lawyers.

“For the record, there have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers.

“However, as @IsraelDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artiste money, I am suing him for libel and defamation!

“See you in court Israel,” Dailypost quoted her.