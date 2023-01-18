NPA Sanctions 4 OMCs For Illicit Trading

Dr. Mustapha Hamid – NPA Boss

Four Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been sanctioned by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for engaging in illicit trading.

They were said to have engaged in third-party trading and unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

According to the sanction, Finest Oil will pay a fine of GHS160,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GHS150,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Failure by the company to comply will attract an additional one (1) month’s suspension of its operations.

In the case of Petro XP, it will pay a fine of GHS340,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GHS330,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products. If Petro XP fails to comply, it will attract an additional one (1) month’s suspension of its operations.

Glasark Oil has been fined GHS95,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GHS85,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Failure by the company to comply will attract an additional one (1) month’s suspension of its operations.

For Lilygold Resources Limited, it will pay a fine not exceeding five (5) times the license/permit fee for breaking the Authority’s seals, and failure to pay will result in the suspension of its operating license in addition to paying the penalties.

The NPA cautions that any company that fails to comply with the rules and guidelines stipulated by the Authority will be subjected to further sanctions.

By Vincent Kubi