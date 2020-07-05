NPP Canada Pays Tribute To Sir John

The Canada branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid glowing tributes to the late former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.

Sir John, a CEO of the Forestry Commission, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from Coronavirus complications.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Kwame Abrefah, NPP Canada says “Without a doubt, Sir John was very popular in Ghana. Like most things in life, popularity is more complicated than it looks. Some people are popular because they are likable —their peers like them, trust them, and want to be around them. Others are popular because they gain status in society and use their power to influence others in a positive way. To me, Sir John’s popularity was a combination of both his immense likability and his positivity.”

The statement added that Sir John was special because he always made the people around him feel special, recognized, and appreciated. When you were in his presence, he never focused on himself, his problems or his achievements; instead, he projected empathy and optimism.

“These are some of the traits that made Sir John so special to all of us. But more importantly, he had other unique qualities: a great wit, traditional knowledge and wisdom, and mastery of the Akan language. Sir John was a great listener, and a skilled communicator,” it noted.

“He had a way about him that comforted the marginalized and at once charmed and tamed his foes. His charisma allowed him to connect with ordinary folks. That he was revered by the downtrodden is an understatement,” according to the statement.

It noted that Sir John loved the proverbial man on the street because he never outgrew his working class roots.

“He also loved the spotlight, but never monopolized it. Sir John was our friend, our uncle, and our brother. It was easy for us to welcome him into our living rooms, whether in person or on the television or radio.”

“Notwithstanding these unique qualities, I believe that there was something else that made Sir John special: his kindness, loyalty, and authenticity. As the Chairman of NPP Canada, I had the unique opportunity to know Sir John at both a personal and professional level. Sir John loved Canada and frequently visited Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Sir John’s contributions to NPP Canada cannot be overemphasized. He helped our branch to organize many successful fund raising events, and in 2018, he even braved horrendous weather to fly to Canada to supervise our Branch elections.”

Sir John’s last visit to Canada was in October 2019 when he visited Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sir John and his team during the said visit met the leadership of the Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

“He was excited about forging a partnership with the University and engaging in a knowledge sharing arrangement between the Forestry Commission and the University. He was so impressed with Vancouver’s urban forestry program that he planned to visit again,” the statement indicated.

