Ghana has crossed the grim 20,000 Coronavirus mark.

Total confirmed cases in Ghana as of July 2, 2020 was 20,085. The country recorded 697 new cases to cross 20,000.

Deaths linked to the virus in Ghana have risen from 117 to 122.

Active cases as of July 2, stood at 5,093, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Recoveries are now 14,870, says the Health Service.

By Melvin Tarlue