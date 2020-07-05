President Directs MMDAs, Agencies To Buy Locally Assembled Vehicles

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other Government agencies to prioritize locally assembled vehicles when making buying decision for new vehicles.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, the directive takes effect from July 2020.

It says the Ministry of Trade would provide information about assembling vehicles in Ghana.

German auto manufacturers, Volkswagen, Chinese Sinotruck and Japanese Toyota are three of the companies assembling vehicles in Ghana.

The statement urged all MDAs, MMDAs, and other Government establishments to comply with the policy.

By Melvin Tarlue