NPP Candidate Caged Over Car Fraud

The 2024 Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the Twifo Atti-Morkwa constituency in the Central region, Ebenezer Dwamena has been remanded into Police custody by the Assin Kyekyewere District Court over an alleged fraud incident.

The NPP candidate as gathered is facing a charge of conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses contrary to section 131 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 Act 29.

This follows an introduction of some friends to a car dealer after he successfully purchased a vehicle from them and transferred money into his account, which he failed to produce the vehicle forcing the buyers to drag the matter to court leading to the Parliamentary candidate’s being remanded.

The constituency communication officer for the party in Twifo Atti-Morkwa, who narrated the incident said “Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena is not involved in the case. The situation unfolded when Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena purchased a car for his personal use.

He said two of his friends expressed interest in a similar car, and Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena guided them to the place where he bought his.

After negotiating the price of the car, they arranged to make some payments through the bank in installments.

However, obtaining the car became problematic as the seller consistently asked them to return it at a later time. This worried Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena because he was the one who had introduced them to the seller.”

He continued “Consequently, Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena had the car seller arrested, and he was subsequently remanded, but the buyers never received the car. Due to the large sum of money involved, the Praso Magistrate Court transferred the case to Fosu.

Upon their arrival, the judge did not allow their lawyers to speak.

He stated that due to the large amount of money involved, all three individuals, namely Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena and the two other car buyers, should be remanded for two weeks for investigations to be conducted before the case is heard.”

However, the presiding judge, Sophia Priscila Yeboa remanded the suspect into police custody while the matter was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

–BY Daniel Bampoe