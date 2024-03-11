NPP Caucus Demands Legal Action Against Unsubstantiated Claims On John Kumah’s Death

The late John Kumah

The Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern statement calling for the arrest of individuals spreading baseless criminal allegations regarding the death of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

The caucus emphasized the urgency for the Ghana Police Command and National Security to intervene and gather evidence promptly, citing the inflammatory nature of recent public statements alleging foul play in Kumah’s demise.

In the aftermath of John Kumah’s passing, the regional caucus expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and underscored the need for proper respect during this mournful period. However, they raised concerns over the irresponsible conduct of certain media personalities, particularly Oheneba Nana Asiedu of Wontumi TV/FM, for propagating unverified claims of poisoning without factual substantiation.

The caucus firmly denounced these actions as harmful and potentially destabilizing to the party’s unity and image, especially leading up to the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the dangerous implications of disseminating unfounded accusations and the associated risk of inciting discord within the NPP ranks, the caucus urged Chairman Wontumi and his media team to exercise restraint and halt the propagation of misleading information. They called on party leadership at the regional and national levels to intervene and ensure that baseless allegations are not circulated, allowing medical professionals and law enforcement agencies the space to conduct a proper investigation.

Moreover, the constituency chairmen cautioned against unauthorized ultimatums directed at party leaders like H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing the need for separation between media activities and internal party decisions. The caucus reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Dr. Bawumia and the party at large in achieving electoral success, while also warning against any attempts to disrupt their efforts.

In conclusion, the Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen extended condolences to the late John Kumah and other departed patriots, urging mutual respect and decorum during discussions concerning sensitive matters such as his untimely passing.

Find the full statement below:

Date: 11th March, 2024

PRESS STATEMENT BY ASHANTI REGIONAL CAUCUS OF CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN OF NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.

We continue to mourn with the families of the departed patriots, especially, the sudden demise of the Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah.

In our mourning state, circumstances have compelled us to issue this press statement at a time our party, family and friends are still in grief over the untimely passing of our beloved Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

For us, this is a difficult period for the bereaved family, and they need to be accorded all the respect. However, since the news of the death of our respected Deputy Finance Minister broke on Thursday, March 7, 2024, Wontumi TV/FM show host Oheneba Nana Asiedu has waged a spurious campaign by alleging that he was poisoned and has gone ahead to link the alleged poisoning to the NPP running mate issue, without providing any evidence.

First of all, we think these are criminal allegations and the Ghana Police Command and National Security must seek proof of the alleged poisoning immediately. Individuals and groups who have publicly claimed to know anything about the death of Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah must be arrested to assist the Police in their investigation into these claims which have come far ahead of an official autopsy report from the medical team.

Again, we see the allegations and the casting of aspersions on some party leaders as dangerous to the future of our party especially going into the December 7 elections.

Under the circumstances, we appeal to the Regional NPP Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi who owns Wontumi Media to call Oheneba Nana Asiedu and his conspirators at the media station to order.

Oheneba Asiedu cannot continue to use his platforms to spread unsubstantiated allegations against the NPP and her workers.

The agenda he has currently embarked on can sow seeds of discord and panic in the party especially in Ashanti Region, and we implore our regional chairman who holds a respected office in the region to intervene in order to ensure stability on our front.

Again, we appeal to our Regional and National leaderships to take interest in the despicable development by speaking to Chairman Wontumi to advise the presenters of his media outfit to discontinue these allegations to allow doctors and the security services to do their work on the death of Hon. Dr. John Kumah.

If we are not careful, those presenters will use the death of Hon. Dr. John Kumah to soil the hard won reputations of our party leaders and dedicated workers and before we are aware, they would have caused irreparable damage to our party.

Lastly, Oheneba Nana Asiedu has no authority to issue an ultimatum to our Party Leader, H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia with regards to the selection of his running mate for the December elections, and we advice him to seperate his media work from the Party’s internal decisions.

As constituency chairmen in the Ashanti Region, we are working very hard with our executives to ensure that our flagbearer, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia maximizes NPP’s votes, while our parliamentary aspirants sweep the seats in the region . Anybody who attempts to make our work difficult will have us contend with.

May the Soul of our brother and Stalwart John Ampontuah Kumah and the souls of other departed Patriots rest well.

Signed

Abraham Kofi Oduro-Kyeremateng –

Secretary, Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen, NPP

Endorsed by;

Fiifi Mensah

Chairman, Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen of NPP

By Vincent Kubi