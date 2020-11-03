NPP Chairman Chides Korankye-Ankrah Over Dumsor Comment

Divine Agorhom

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Agorhom has called on the General Overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, to desist from false politics that would undermine the image and integrity of the country.

According to him, although he does not have the right to prevent any religious leader including Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah from dabbling into politics, he at least expects them to be fair with issues they comment on.

Mr. Agorhom was responding to a recent statement made by Rev. Korankye-Ankrah, that the severe electricity outages popularly called ‘Dumsor’ was solved during former President John Dramani Mahama’s regime.

“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office”, Rev Korankye-Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“John Mahama did roads; let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness”, Rev Korankye- Ankrah added.

But responding to the statement, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Agorhom described it as baseless, and should not come out from a ‘Man of God’ like Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah.

“I don’t mean to attack Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah but only want to educate him that the dumsor was addressed by the current NPP government but not former President Mahama as he has said.”

He noted that the country was faced with serious financial challenges in 2016 due to former President Mahama’s incompetency and could not understand why the Man of God would lie that the energy crisis was solved then.

“I expect the Man of God to be factual on issues and not to make statements that would undermine the development of our dear country,” Mr. Agorhom indicated.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak