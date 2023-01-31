NPP Communicators Suspend Strike Over Welfare

The Communications team members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have suspended their intended strike effective Monday, January 30, 2023.

According to them, the party hierarchy had intervened hence the suspension of the intended strike.

The had accused the party leadership of failure to address their welfare concerns hence the need to declare the strike.

“At a General Meeting of Regional and National Communications Directors, a conclusion was made that from tomorrow, Monday, 30th January 2023, ALL COMMUNICATORS are embarking on a SITDOWN STRIKE until further notice”, a terse message published by the party’s Ashanti Regional Communications Director Dennis Kwakwa read.

“This is to press home demands from the National Party as regards Communicators’ Welfare”.

“YOU’RE HEREBY OBLIGATED TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE”, Kwakwa boldly wrote.

But it appears there is an intervention. In another message issued and signed by the Dean of Regional Communicators Issah Fuseini, the “National Communications Directorate has taken up all the concerns we have raised and currently engaging leadership for an amicable and lasting solution.”

“We are confident that our engagement with the leadership of the party will help address the concerns.

By this notice, we are encouraging all communicators to fully resume work in the best interest of our party”, the statement further indicated.

In 2017, the group took similar action against the party. They were incensed by the complete disrespect and disregard for them and the services they rendered for the party to win power.

They did not understand why after three months in government, members of the team have not been given any appointment by the president.

They were even more incensed by the fact that other members of the communication team in Accra have been given juicy appointments in ministries and other state agencies.

The team comprises serial callers, radio/TV communicators, and social media communicators.

-BY Daniel Bampoe