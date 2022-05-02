NPP Congratulates Muslims For Successful Ramadan Fast

John Boadu

As Muslims in Ghana and across the globe climax the end of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr scheduled for today and tomorrow, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated them on this milestone occasion.

The party has further wished them Eid Mubarak in advance.

Eid-ul-fitr, otherwise referred to as the “feast of the breaking of the fast”, is an important festivity celebrated by Muslims all over the World to mark the end of the holy month of Fasting.

It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank Almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, they intensify their supplications including the observance of some special congregational prayers such as iftar, tarawih and tahajjud prayers.

For the past three years however, these religious activities were largely restricted due the global deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which has drastically changed the World order as the festivity was not observed with the usual buzz and excitement it is often associated with.

Fortunately, this year, the country is seeing a return to normalcy, even though we are not completely out of the woods yet. On account of this, therefore, it is submitted that, much as the restrictions have been significantly relaxed, we still need to be health conscious and moderate in our celebrations.

In a statement signed by NPP General Secretary, John Boadi, the party calls on Muslims living in Ghana to use this occasion of Eid to pray for our Leaders, Government and the Nation, to overcome all the ills plaguing our society including our current economic challenges occasioned largely by the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, in order to put country on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.

By Vincent Kubi