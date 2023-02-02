NPP Decides Dates For Presidential, Parliamentary Primaries Today

Justin Frimpong Kodua

All roads to the Alisah Hotel in Accra where the Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP) will be meeting today to determine a date for the party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

The meeting will also announce a date for the opening of nominations for both elections.

The much-anticipated meeting was postponed from January 31st to today following the absence of many of the Council members including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

There were some reports indicating that the party has set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate and January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP MPs and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.

However, a statement, from the NPP said timelines in the above were not accurate and dates were yet to be concluded.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership slot and lead the NPP.

He will contest former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko who have all declared their intentions to contest.

On Wednesday, February 1, a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh formally announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race when nominations are opened.

The former legislator said preliminary research conducted by his team coupled with consultation and advice from some elders of the party, psyched himself to bring on board his professional knowledge and values to retain political power.

By Vincent Kubi