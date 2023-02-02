aYo Insurance Covers Over 8m Ghanaians In 5 Years

Francis Gota addressing the gathering

AYO INTERMEDIARIES Ghana (aYo Insurance), the mobile-based microinsurance wing of MTN, has reported providing insurance cover for at least eight million Ghanaians to date, representing about 25 per cent of the country’s population.

CEO of aYo Ghana, Francis Gota, who disclosed this at the company’s thanksgiving service to celebrate what he called “five remarkable years God’s grace, goodness, favour and blessing,” also noted that over the period, the company has paid out a total of GHS10 million plus claims to thousands of customers across the country.

The thanksgiving service brought together staff and stakeholders in one evening of praise, worship, prayer, word in celebration of what the CEO described as “This Far By Grace.”

“It has indeed been a journey filled with successes, challenges that made us innovative and better, and most importantly, positively impacting society by providing relevant, accessible, and easy-to-use insurance,” he said.

Mr. Gota recalled how aYo started operations in April 2017 with a 3-member team and how it has now grown to over 900 staff members, passionately championing its vision.

“I would also like to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them, and for their constructive feedback which keeps us on our toes to provide them the best of experience,” he said.

The aYo Ghana CEO admonished his team not to lose sight of the impact their work has on the lives of the most vulnerable in society, the difficulties they face as a result of the loss of loved ones, and the daily risks they face, and urged them be inspired to keep working to improve the lives of customers.

“We are not just selling insurance, we are making a difference in the lives of millions of Ghanaians, by protecting them against unexpected financial shocks that impact on their livelihood, deplete their savings, and can lead to poverty,” he emphasised.

A business desk report