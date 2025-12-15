NPP Donates GH¢100,000 To Daddy Lumba’s Family

Some NPP members at the funeral grounds

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated GH¢100,000 to the family of the late legendary highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

The donation was made at the funeral rites of the music icon at the Heroes Park, as a gesture of respect and support for the bereaved family, particularly the children of the late musician.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the party were the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong; the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi; and other leading party executives, including Paul Yando.

The party leadership described Daddy Lumba as a national asset whose immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry and cultural heritage remains unparalleled. They noted that the donation was meant to assist the family during the period of mourning and to honour the enduring legacy of a musician whose works resonated with Ghanaians across generations.

The family of the late highlife legend expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party for the support and solidarity shown during the funeral rites.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi