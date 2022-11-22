NPP Elders Meet MPs Over Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta

Information available to DGN Online, indicates that the Council of Elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party is holding a crunch meeting with the members of the Majority caucus at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the Majority MPs’ demands for the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

They will also discuss the reasons why they are threatening to boycott the presentation of the 2023 Budget which is expected to come on Thursday.

The party decision to meet the MPs follows calls by 98 of them for President Akufo-Addo to immediately sack Ken Ofori-Atta on the basis that they have no confidence in the beleaguered minister.

Already the MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the Rebel MPs, has said the 98 MPs may boycott the budget reading should Ofori-Atta allow to present it.

According to him, “We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now, and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to do business with him.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe