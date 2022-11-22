Asiedu Nketiah Is A Threat to NDC’s 2024 Victory- Sinare

A National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has accused the outgoing General Secretary and National Chairman hopeful, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah of dictatorship and conflict of interest.

According to him, the NDC will be doomed if the delegates make a mistake and elect Asiedu Nketiah as their National Chairman.

The former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said this when addressing party members in a meeting organised by Ofosu Ampofo campaign team that was captured on a video sighted by DGN Online.

Alhaji Sinare further disclosed that the General Secretary has sole-sourced and awarded a contract to a company that makes 20% commission on dues and filing fees collected from NDC members.

He alleged that General Mosquito singularly brought in a company of his son to collect dues, issue cards, etc to party members without FEC having a say.

Interestingly, it is said that another company was willing to render the services to the NDC for free but General Mosquito allegedly brought his son who is paying just 20% of the revenues to the party.

Meanwhile, sources within the NDC hierarchy have confirmed that the company in question is owned by Asiedu Nketiah’s son — raising issues of conflict of interest.

Defense

However, in defense of this allegation, the Administrative officer of the party, Emmanuel Samba Zumakpeh in a statement said “Mr. Kwaku Nketiah, son of Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, has not been awarded any contract by the Party and has nothing to do with the company that was finally awarded the contract by the Finance Committee”

The statement said the attention of the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been drawn to recent false publications on various social media handles by some faceless persons alleging that the General Secretary of the Party, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is involved in an act of conflict of interest”.

According to the statement, “To be specific, the said allegation claims that the General Secretary of the NDC Party has unilaterally awarded a contract to his son to build a membership dues payment system for the party”.

“The NDC would like to advise the public to disregard such untruths. We also urge authors of such false publications to desist from misleading well-meaning Ghanaians with such unfounded information”.

“The NDC is a party built on democratic principles and has in place the relevant mechanisms including a Procurement Committee (PC) for ensuring transparency and fairness in the procurement of goods and services for the Party on no account will those robust structures allow an individual or a group of persons to have any contracts to their family reporting hidden and makes recommendations to FEC for the final award of contracts.”

“We would like to place on record that Messrs RXXONE, the company that was finally selected among other bidders to design the dues payment system for the Party, was carefully examined and found to be capable of providing value for money and subsequently awarded the contract. Also interrogated the issue at length and gave Rx-XONE its approval”.

“We would also like to emphatically state that Mr. Kwaku Nketiah, son of Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, has not been awarded any contract by the Party and has nothing to do with the company that was finally awarded the contract by the Finance Committee of the NDC.

“The Party, therefore urges whoever is behind those anonymous publications to be bold enough in providing evidence to back their claims, if they have it all, or cease circulating such unfounded pieces of information” the statement underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe