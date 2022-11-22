Zynnell Zuh Calls For Support For Black Stars

Zynnell Zuh

Actress Zynnell Zuh has encouraged Ghanaians to support Ghana’s national soccer team, the Black Stars in their bid to win the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

According to her, the team has what it takes to win its matches and possibly win the World Cup.

However, she said the team can’t do that without the support of Ghanaians. They will need the country’s support to complement their efforts.

Zynnell said this in an interview with NEWS-ONE on Tuesday after she was asked about the Black Stars’ chances at the World Cup.

“I believe the Black Stars would make us proud. They are poised for action and they will surely make us proud. All they need is for them to know that we are firmly behind them,” she indicated.

“Let’s not focus on insulting them because insults don’t solve problems. Mistakes are bound to happen. We need to encourage them to inspire confidence and not insult and troll them,” she added.

Black Stars will be playing Portugal in their opening game at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24, 2022. There is being a lot of mixed reactions to whether they can win the match or not. But Zynnell is hopeful that overwhelming support can push the team to the limit to do the job.

By Francis Addo