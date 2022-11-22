Gyakie Goes Live In December

Gyakie

Songbird, Gyakie has announced her second annual music concert taking place in December 2022.

Dubbed, “Party Live with Gyakie”, it is anticipated to not only be an awesome experience for Gyakie and her large fan base but also attract thousands of music followers from all walks of life.

The concert will take place on December 16, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

According to Gyakie, the concert is yet another great opportunity for her to connect with her fans since it coincides with her birthday.

“Party Live with Gyakie on 16th December at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel happens to be my birthday as well. Come let’s Party and sing your songs together” she said.

This would be the second time the artiste is headlining her show in Accra and it is expected to be a huge experience.

Gyakie is currently one of Ghana’s hottest songstresses.

She recently made the headlines with the release of her ‘My Diary’ EP, which is currently doing very well out there on streaming platforms.

She will be performing some of the songs on the EP at the concert. There will also be a lot of side attractions as well as other artistes passing through to support her.