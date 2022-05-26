NPP Elections: Ashanti Venue Moved To Kumasi Stadium, Volta Venue Changed To Ho

Evans Nimako

National Appeal Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has moved the Volta Regional Executives Election to the Regional Capital in Ho.

This is after considering the controversies regarding the choice of venue for the Regional Election and the security situation on the ground.

In a statement issued by the Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako, directed the election committee to take the needed steps to implement all the decisions of the National Appeal Committee base on the party’s rules and regulations on the matters of Regional Executives Elections are final binding.

Also, the Election Committee of the party in the Ashanti Region has changed the venue for the regional executive election from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The date has also been fixed on Saturday May 28th.

The decision was taken after a Regional Security Council (REGSEC) meeting with the Regional Election Committee led by Simon Osei-Mensah.

Some of the candidates had protested the venue of the election from the RCC to the Kumasi Sports Stadium over security issues

By Vincent Kubi