NPP Endorses Akufo-Addo Tomorrow

In readiness to seek re-election in 2020 Elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday, June 27, acclaim President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the party’s Presidential candidate.

The Special National Council meeting, which was a directive of the National Council, will be done by the voting member representatives made up of selected Members of Parliament, Former Running mate, Past Presidents, and Past National Regional Chairpersons.

Sammy Awuku, National Organiser of the NPP briefing the media said during the acclamation, the President would propose his running mate to the National Council for consideration.

He said in consonant with the Anti-COVID-19 measures, only 100 invited persons including; selected Members of Parliament, Former Running mate, Past Presidents and Past National Regional Chairpersons would be present.

Mr Awuku advised party supporters not to besiege the venue, but stay home and monitor the proceedings on television and radio.

This would be the fourth time President Nana Addo would be contesting for the presidency.

In December 7, 2008, Presidential election, Akufo-Addo won the first round of voting with more than 49 percent of the vote,but could not take the requisite 50 percent plus one and subsequently lost it to the late, Professor John Evans Atta Mills of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nana Akufo-Addo again represented the NPP in the December 7, 2012, elections and lost to the NDC’s John Mahama, who succeeded the presidency earlier that year after Mills’s unexpected death.

In 2016 Akufo-Addo stood as the NPP Presidential candidate for the third time and again faced then President Mahama and five other candidates in the election, which Nana Akufo-Addo won with about 53.8 percent of the votes.

GNA